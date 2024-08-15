Trump's bizarre video pits singing Democrats against Rep Luna in a swimsuit

In a post to Truth Social (reposted to Xitter), Donald Trump embedded a pair of videos that sum up his opinion of Democrats and Republicans.

One video, representing Democrats, shows a large group of folksy people gathered around porch steps, earnestly singing a pro-Harris song.

The other video, representing Republicans, shows Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) wearing a one-piece MAGA bathing suit, twirling around to show her ass to the camera to the opening riff of Heart's "Barracuda."

"Make your choice," wrote Trump.

In his mind, hormones beat harmony every time. The same goes for his electorate, who support this comprehensive political platform. We are now at the point where the movie Idiocracy has become a prophetic documentary.

Previously:

• Rep. Anna Paulina Luna snaps when expert witness laughs at her on the House floor (video)

• Florida GOP candidate threatens to have opponent killed in secret recording: 'She's gonna be gone'

• Anna Paulina Luna is the new George Santos

• Expert laughs at pro-kidnapping MAGA congressperson