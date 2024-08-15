Watch Sarah Cooper "turn Trump" as she lip-syncs his bizarre "Harris turned black" comment (video)

Once again, comedian Sarah Cooper perfectly mimics befuddled ex-president Donald Trump, this time reenacting the moment he thought that Kamala Harris somehow "turned Black."

From spot-on lip-synching and Trumpian facial expressions to nailing his jerky body language and 1st-grade diagrams, the comedian doesn't just impersonate Trump. Cooper turns Trump.

And while she's at it, she also does an excellent job channeling ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott's hardly veiled appalled reactions as she tries to make sense of the bumbling crackpot standing before her. (See her TikTok video below.)

