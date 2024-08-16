Doom metal that sounds like it walked out of a Frank Franzetta painting

Hark, wayward bard! If this weathered rucksack bears not thy mark, thou hast strayed far beyond thy humble origins into a forsaken realm where unprepared souls fall prey to ancient whispers, so heed my warning and turn back forthwith!

Now that the impostors are gone, I'll remove my wizard costume and give you the lowdown on fantasy doom metal group Castle Rat, featuring swords, smoke, chain mail bikinis, and drop D tuning.

From their Bandcamp,

Castle Rat is a Medieval Fantasy Doom Metal band led by the Rat Queen on a mission to expand and defend 'The Realm' from those who seek to destroy it. She is joined by The Count, The Plague Doctor, and The Druid. Together they face the relentless wrath of their arch nemesis: Death Herself — 'The Rat Reaperess."

No hyperbole is contained within this apt summary, dear reader. Listen to my preferred offering of theirs, "Feed The Dream," and experience for yourself.

The Brooklyn-based act spawned from a cloud of theatrical fog in 2019 and has been defending The Realm against evil with broadsword and teased hair ever since. Give their valorous female-fronted chamber sludge a listen if you're partial to their predecessors Witch, Sleep, and of course, Black Sabbath.

