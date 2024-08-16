Elderly voters favor Democrats for first time since 2000

For the first time since 2000, voters over 65 are favoring the Democratic candidate, according to a new poll. As reported in The Independent:

The Emerson College poll released Thursday shows voters over 70 backing Harris over Trump 51 to 48 percent. That's a small but positive shift for Harris, as last month, 50 percent of the group supported Trump while 48 percent backed President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris last month.

The Emerson poll put Harris 4 points ahead of Trump among respondents "very likely to vote" in the upcoming election, with a 3% margin of error.

Old and young voters are in agreement that Trump is a dud: "Likely voters under 30 have shifted toward Harris by nine points, 56 percent of whom supported Biden, 65 percent now support Harris," said the executive director of Emerson College Polling in a release.