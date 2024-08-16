GOP consultant gives sinking Trump some sage advice: "Sir, you need to shut up" (video)

As windbag Donald Trump continues to incoherently ramble, except when he's hurling insults and belittling U.S. veterans, a longtime Republican pollster gives him some sage advice: "Sir, you need to shut up." (See video below, at 3:05.)

"Trump is focused on insults. If I were advising him, which I'm not, I would look him straight in the eye and say, 'Sir, you need to shut up,'" GOP consultant Frank Luntz said on CNN.

"'You need to stop behaving like a petulant child and start focusing on what the American people want, in a way that they want to hear it,'" he added, before predicting what Trump has in store for himself if he doesn't shut the hell up.

"I think Harris could have a five or six point lead coming out of that convention if Donald Trump continues to behave the way that he has," Luntz said.

But, as the pollsters at Monmouth University have discovered, Harris already has a five point lead among likely registered voters, according to their latest survey. My advice to Trump: "Keep talking, sir! Keep talking."

Democratic voters' enthusiasm has skyrocketed since Kamala Harris has become their presumptive nominee.



I spoke with @Kasie this morning about how that will transform the electorate in November 2024, and how Donald Trump can still seize back the momentum. pic.twitter.com/rf5qXu2eK3 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2024

