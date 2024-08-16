Harbinger of doom emerged from the sea off the California coast days before earthquakes

Snorkelers and kayakers were astonished when a 12-foot sea serpent emerged off the coast of La Jolla, California a few days ago. Known as a "doomsday fish," this rarely-seen denizen of the deep sea is only the 20th of its kind to be found on the California shore in more than a century. This particular oarfish was dead.

The oarfish has long been shrouded in mystery and superstition, particularly in Japan where it is believed to be a harbinger of doom. This belief stems from the creature's rare appearances near shore, which often coincide with seismic activity, leading to a connection between the oarfish and impending natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.

"No correlation has been proven" stated the Scripps researchers in an NBC San Diego report.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence linking the oarfish to such events, its eerie, serpentine appearance and elusive nature continue to fuel its ominous reputation.

And, lest we forget, there was a 4.4 magnitude quake in Los Angeles on Monday followed by a 3.9 magnitude one in San Diego County on Thursday.

