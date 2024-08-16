Home from Poltergeist for sale

The Simi Valley, California home where Poltergeist (1982) was filmed is up for sale for the first time in almost 50 years. It's listed at $1,174,999. The 2,373 square-foot home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths but unfortunately is not built on a cemetery (and definitely not an "Indian burial ground" as the Mandela Effect might have you believe). However, some of the interior is unchanged.

"The formal dining room leads to the infamous kitchen where fans of the movie will love to see it's still in its original form," according to brokerage Equity Union.

All that said, I don't understand how this house is even listed for sale given it imploded as it was sucked into a portal at the end of the film. See below:

