JD Vance said Amazon paid Black Lives Matter so rioters would burn rival stores

Just when you thought it wasn't possible for Jackass Douchebag "JD" Vance to be any more odious than he already is, get this: the unsavory phony has accused Amazon of funding Black Lives Matter as a way to get rioters to burn down brick and mortar stores.

According to the Christian Science Monitor, Vance made the accusation in 2021 during a speech:

"Who benefits most when small businesses on Main Street are destroyed?" Vance told the gathering. "Who wants to see their competitors unable to deliver goods and services to people, so that you get it delivered in your brown Amazon box? Jeff Bezos. The people who are invested in destroying America via our corporate class are also getting rich from it. This is an important piece of the puzzle to understand."

The Monitor reports that when it asked Vance for evidence that "the organizations Amazon donated to had supported the riots that sporadically broke out alongside the widespread, largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in 2020," Vance provided nothing to support his claim.

In MAGA land, evidence is for losers.

