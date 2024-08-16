JD Vance's immigration policy based on his viewing of 2002's "Gangs of New York"

I thought Gangs of New York was a fantastic fantasy movie, but only a weird incel type would make it the basis of an immigration policy.

JD Vance told a reporter at a press conference today,

Has anybody seen the movie Gangs of New York? That is what I'm talking about, with these ethnic enclaves in our country, it can lead to higher crime rates.

But why stop there? He could have added other fictional fantasies to bolster his policies. For example:

Has anybody seen the movie The Warriors? That is what I'm talking about — The Boppers, Panzers, VC Rangers, Riffs, The Furies, Eliminators, Hi-Hats, JSB's, Rogues, Satan's Mothers in our country, it can lead to higher crime rates. Beside, Luther was my role model in the movie, and he got a bad rap."

And

Has anybody seen the movie Escape from New York? That is what I'm talking about, the Crazies, they live in the subways. Complete control of the underground. They're night raiders. It can lead to higher crime rates.

Vance better hope Trump was too busy spending quality time in his cottage with his Cheerios to catch this.