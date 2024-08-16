Kyrgyzstan's World Nomad Games: Yurt-building, headless goat polo, horseback wrestling, and hunting with eagles

Well, the Olympic Games are nearly at a close, and France will be able to once again veg out and revert to its usual state of affairs as the most touristed country on Earth.

Though I'm not the biggest sports fan, I enjoy the Olympics, mainly because I'm reminded of the oft-forgotten sports that so many athletes dedicate the better part of their lives to: Pole vaulting, Greco-Roman wrestling, race walking, etc.

As niche as dressage is, the World Nomad Games win gold in my book for the most obscure sporting event. Hosted this year in Kazakhstan, the Games feature a range of regional sports mostly only practiced in the Caucasus and Central Asia. What sounds better, watching some guy frantically splash around and gasp for breath in chlorinated water or watching a bunch of grown men on horseback toss around a headless goat? Unless you're vegan or easily grossed out, I'd go with the latter. Otherwise, I might suggest tuning into the less carnal offerings on display.

The World Nomad Games started out in 2012 as a means of promoting "the revival, development and preservation of the ethnoculture, diversity and originality of the people of the world in order to foster a more tolerant and open relationship between people." and I'd say, though I haven't had the pleasure of attending yet, that they're doing a great job. I've never been more interested in Kyrgyzstan, and now the country is number one on my travel plans list.

Attendees can expect to watch such spectacles as

Kok-Boru, the aforementioned headless goat polo game of note

Gushtini Milli Kamarbandi, belt wrestling from Tajikistan

Tug of war, but not the kind seen on the playground. I hope you understand, they mean war.

Er Enish, horseback wrestling

Oware, mancala, but for the purposes of this write-up, exciting mancala.

Burkut Saluu, hunting with eagles

Archery from horseback

And a ton of other competitions in sports that I had no idea existed.

The event also highlights ethnofashion, folk music, folklore and handcrafts. "Best yurt" is a title that participants can walk away with. Is there a trophy? I want one!

This year is likely to be the biggest ever World Nomad Games, and will be absolutely unlike any sporting event you've ever been to.

