Man finds cat "on the brink of death" at Starbucks and nurses her back to health (video)

A California cat rescuer got a call from a Starbucks employee last fall telling him there was a sick kitty in their drive-thru lane. And when he got there, he found a scared, hissing cat who was on the "brink of death."

But after Dave Loop, who runs Sierra Pacific Furbabies, struggled to get her in a crate (thank goodness he brought thick, protective, scratch-proof gloves), he spent a lot of time nursing her back to health. That included giving the cat — who he named Zoey — several blood transfusions, lots of medicine, liquid food through a plastic syringe, an at-home IV, and plenty of kisses and TLC (including lying down in her large crate and cuddling with her).

"It turns out Zoey has an autoimmune disorder," Loop said in a caption on one of the TikTok videos documenting her recovery. But by the end of the video, he is cradling her in his arms, explaining that she is nearly 100% better. What an inspiring video, and perfect way to end the work week. (See videos — both a 1-minute and 3-minute version — below, posted by davidloop65, via ParadePets.)

Previously: Firefighters rush to rescue a cat – no, a dog! – from a tree

