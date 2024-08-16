Meet the Zeromouse v35, the lightest gaming mouse

The Zeromouse v35 is a $70 kit you can buy that results in the lightest mouse known to gaming—just 16 grams! It requires that you procure a Razer Viper V2 Pro—a $130 proposition by itself—and then harvest its guts. What you get is an extremely lightweight, alarmingly bare-bones device that will facilitate online murder on an unprecedented scale yet could itself be murdered by a stray drop of Mountain Dew.

Here's video of it being put through its paces by the creators, Optimum Tech.

Build the ultimate aiming experience. 26g, wireless, ergonomic fingertip. New featherweight shell with refined shape. included: – zerømouse V35 shell

– Supergrips

– X-raypad Jade + Obsidian dot skates

– battery sticker

– screwdrivers for assembly not included, but required: – Razer Viper V2 Pro



Update: Sold out! I believe the lightest off-the-shelf mouse is the Dareu A950.