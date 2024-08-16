Nancy Mace demands respect for her racial harassment

Republican Nancy Mace finds disrespect in a co-panelist request she stop intentionally mispronouncing Kamala Harris' name.

Ever insensitive but ready to pounce on an opportunity to remind folks she exists, Nancy Mace demands more respect. It is clear what and why she is mispronouncing Kamala Harris' name. It should not be a shock that a fellow panelist called her out on it and explained exactly why the attack is racist. Mace will be on about this until something else comes along.

"When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want," Dyson told Mace during the segment, "I know you don't intend it to be that way, that's the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people."

Mace shot back, "So now you're calling me a racist."

"No," Dyson replied, "You don't have to intend racism to accomplish it."

The segment was met with backlash Friday morning by viewers who found Mace's insistence on mispronouncing Harris' name "weird."