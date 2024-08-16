Norway's free uphill bicycle lift looks like so much fun to use

Lucky cyclists in Norway get to use this free bike lift when climbing up one of Norway's steep hills. The Trampe bicycle lift in Trondheim, Norway looks like it makes traveling uphill with a bike a much more pleasant experience. This is not only because it saves time and energy, but because the lift looks like a lot of fun to use.

To use the bike lift, one must place their right foot on the starting point, and keep their left foot on the bicycle pedal. Next, they push the start button, and a platform to place their foot pops out. To stay balanced on the lift, it's important to keep your leg outstretched, body tilted forward, and your foot on the platform.

The lift is most frequently used in the summer, when tourists are out and about. This bike lift was invented by 1993 by Jarle Wanwik, and is the first and only of its kind in the world. As someone who dislikes walking uphill, I'd be thrilled if more streets had these. I'd like to just stand on it to get a free ride uphill, with or without a bike.

