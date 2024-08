"You're doing nothing" tells you how long you've been doing it, too. The idea is to "motivate" the user to do something but to me it works just fine as an encouragement not to do anything at all, like a workplace sign boasting of how long it's been since the last industrial catastrophe.

At the end of the day, who cares?

Exactly.

