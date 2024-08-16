Mega Clown Swing: playground relic or death trap?

This wild looking mega clown swing is a relic from days past, when playgrounds were places one could risk their life in exchange for hours of extreme fun. According to the people of Reddit, there are a few of these clown swings left in Australia. One of the swings is located in Boreham Park

According to someone who wrote an article about their work repairing a one of these glorious clown swings, they were:

"told that the clown faces were made originally in Perth but the moulds were lost in a factory fire many years ago, which made this slightly scary clown faces all that bit more special as they could no longer be reproduced (Fibreglass Victoria)."

One of the girls in the video of the clown swing looks like she's barely hanging on, flailing around in the air instead of seated in the swing. This is what makes the swing look so much fun, though. It seems more like a carnival ride than a typical piece of playground equipment, especially with the amazing, smirking clown face on the swing.

It would be impossible for me to say no to riding this swing- it looks like way too much fun. I think I'm going to have to take a trip to Australia soon.



