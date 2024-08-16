This eerie underwater recording could be the Loch Ness Monster's heartbeat

Volunteer researchers from Loch Ness Exploration were recently using an underwater microphone to listen for unusual sounds in the murky waters as part of their efforts to "observe, record and study the natural behaviour of Loch Ness and rare phenomena that may be more challenging to explain." Yep, like Nessie.

As you can hear in the below video, the hydrophone detected a strange rhythmic pulse about 100 feet down in the loch.

"At first we believed that the hydrophone might be getting dragged along the bottom but the boat skipper confirmed the cable was at least five metres from the bottom," said Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration. "You can clearly hear a rhythmic pulse or heartbeat within the recording. We've no idea what was causing this sound but it's very interesting. This is the first time hearing the pulse or heartbeat so clearly. "

McKenna went on to clarify, saying, "I'm not suggesting it's a heartbeat; I'm merely using that as a description.

"It's a strange one indeed but that's why my research is so interesting. We still can't accurately identify some sounds and that's all part of the mystery. It's frustrating at times but always leaves you wanting more."

