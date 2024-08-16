Tormented Trump turns obsession with Kamala Harris into therapy session: "I'm very angry at her" (video)

Donald Trump is so beside himself with rage over Kamala Harris, he can't do anything but obsess over her. The deflated ex-president even vented into a mic about how "angry" he was at his younger, more exciting opponent, turning his latest speech into a full-blown therapy session.

"I'm very angry at her," he cried during his New Jersey press conference yesterday.

"I'm very angry at her," he repeated, before letting it all out. "I think I'm entitled to personal attacks. I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president, and I think it's very important that we win." (See video below, posted by C-SPAN.)

The smarting Trump also cried about the "weird" label he's now stuck with since teaming up with the weird (and creepy) Ohio Senator JD Vance. "I mean, you have him saying, 'They're weird,'" Trump complained, referring to Harris' running mate Tim Walz.

"No, he's a weird guy," Trump said. "And she's weird in her policy." That's telling them.

And, although the haunted ex-president did try at times to get off the subject of Harris, his obsessive angry thoughts kept throwing him off the script and back into the psychoanalytic couch. From CNN:

Trump's team did their best for him on Thursday. Someone went to a local supermarket and stocked up on groceries, including Cheerios, tubs of coffee and ketchup, and provided Trump with charts showing the high cost of goods in the Biden era. But their boss didn't even get to the end of his first point before veering into a furious aside while falsely accusing Democrats of acting illegally by replacing Biden with Harris. "It was a coup by people that wanted him out, and they didn't do it the way, not the way they're supposed to do it. $129 more on energy, and $241 more. This is all per month on rent," Trump said, running two thoughts together in his fury. As if trying to keep himself on course, the former president sometimes followed with his finger on the text of his remarks inside a ring binder. But the argument going on in his head and the text on the paper again diverged. "We have wars breaking out in the Middle East. We have the horrible war going on with Ukraine and Russia. All these things would have never happened if I was president. Would have never, ever happened, and they didn't happen. Since Harris took office, car insurance is up 55%," Trump said, in another dizzying shift in direction. As his remarks stretched into a second hour, a squadron of flies assembled, likely attracted by several packs of breakfast sausages sweating in the summer heat. The bizarre spectacle only heightened the incongruity of using Trump's private golf club as the backdrop for an event meant to illustrate the pain faced by millions of Americans at grocery checkouts.

