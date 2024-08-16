Trump derailed by Cheerios at press conference: "I'm going to take some of them back to my cottage and have a lot of fun" 

Donald Trump held a press conference this morning and as usual gave rambling, whining, non-answers to every question he was asked.

Has any Presidential candidate ever felt more sorry for himself than Trump? Even Nixon, in the throes of his Watergate downfall, managed to maintain a modicum of dignity amidst the humiliating ouster. But with his criminal conviction and falling poll numbers, Trump's fabricated reality is under threat, and he's freaking out.

He couldn't even stay focused on what he hopes will be his primary weapon against Kamala Harris: blaming her for the worldwide inflation that happened as a result of expansionary monetary policies to support economies during the pandemic. Trump stood next to a table with a selection of familiar grocery products — cereal, instant coffee, pastries — with then-and-now price tags to show just what a lousy job Harris has done keeping the prices in check. The overall effect was that of a middle school fundraiser displaying it modest raffle prizes.

As usual, Trump was unable to stay on message. He hardly made use of the props for the intended purpose, and instead appeared fascinated by the products. He interrupted his tiresome diatribe of having the 2020 election stolen to look at the items and remark, "I'm going to take some of them back to my cottage and have a lot of fun."

The Cheerios especially captured his fancy. "I haven't seen Cheerios in a long time," Trump said. "I'm going to take them back to my cottage."

What, does he think he in the dressing room of Junior Miss America or something?

