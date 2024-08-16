Xitter tries so hard to find offense in Tim Walz's tacos

BlueSky has a wonderful thread that marvels at how pathetic the Xitters' attempts to take offense at a Tim Walz taco joke are.

Folks at Elon's' Nazi bar are trying hard to be mad about Tim Walz and Kamala Harris joking about his 'white guy tacos' in a campaign ad. Walz quips about Minnesotans not liking a lot of spice in their food as the two engage in a pretty typical chat, showing them as nice people and not addressing any issue anyone should worry over unless they are a spice-loving white dude from Minnesota with a chip on your shoulder.

If you want to talk about spices from the Midwest that fight for liberty, talk about Penzey's. Their spices are amazing, and their take on current-era Republicans is far more spicy than Walz's bland tacos.

