Xitter tries so hard to find offense in Tim Walz's tacos

Boing Boing/Midjourney Boing Boing/Midjourney

BlueSky has a wonderful thread that marvels at how pathetic the Xitters' attempts to take offense at a Tim Walz taco joke are.

Folks at Elon's' Nazi bar are trying hard to be mad about Tim Walz and Kamala Harris joking about his 'white guy tacos' in a campaign ad. Walz quips about Minnesotans not liking a lot of spice in their food as the two engage in a pretty typical chat, showing them as nice people and not addressing any issue anyone should worry over unless they are a spice-loving white dude from Minnesota with a chip on your shoulder.

If you want to talk about spices from the Midwest that fight for liberty, talk about Penzey's. Their spices are amazing, and their take on current-era Republicans is far more spicy than Walz's bland tacos.

Previously:
Smoked Al pastor for tacos is amazing and fun to make
Watch this giant taco drop at midnight for New Year's Eve!
Have you tried spaghetti tacos?
Police locate stolen taco truck, find thief inside chowing down