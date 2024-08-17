Apartment living is a whole lot easier with this (cheap) gadget in your pocket

TL;DR: Find the exact color of almost any surface and match it digitally and to real paints from major brands using the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, now on sale for $49.97.

If these old walls could speak, they'd probably ask for another coat of Bakery Box White BL-W09. Or maybe it's Whipped Cream DC-001. If you're painting a whole room, getting a slightly different shade of paint than you planned isn't much of a disaster. If you're spot-painting your wall to cover up little blemishes and dings, then using the wrong shade turns from spot-painting to painting spots. It's a problem for anyone in love with their security deposit, but you can actually identify the exact shade of paint you need using a gadget that can fit in your pocket.

The Nix Mini 2 is a color-matching sensor that tells you the real color of all sorts of surfaces, whether you need to paint over nail holes in your wall or color match for sun-faded paint. Plus, the Nix Mini 2 is only $49.97, at least for now. Usually, it's a full $99.

How is this better than paint swatches?

Well, for one thing, the Nix Mini 2 won't ask you to make more trips to Home Depot to grab a pile of paint swatches only to find that your sun-faded wall is a shade of Taupe they don't carry there. If every little scratch and scuff needs to be a perfect color match, this nifty little gadget has your back, and it only takes a couple of seconds.

This color sensor can scan almost any surface. That includes painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and much more. Think the grape purple of your old Gamecube would look good as a kitchen accent? Scan it. Always wanted the exact color of a philodendron leaf to be what lines your doorway? Don't leaf yourself hanging. Scan it. Every time you scan a surface, the (free for life) Nix Toolkit app shows you a selection of paint shades from major brands.

t'd take quite a while to find something it doesn't have in the database, considering it compares every color to a collection of over 100,000 shades of paint. Going digital? This scanner even gives you the digital color codes, including sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB.

Make your old walls look new

Looks like your old walls have finally met their (color) match.

Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for $49.97.

