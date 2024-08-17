Teeter on the edge of your seat watching this cyclist race through Manhattan

Terry B runs a Youtube channel that follows daring cyclists (and the occasional roller blader) through busy city streets. With a camera strapped to his head, he trails bike couriers, professional athletes, fellow Youtubers and plain ole daredevils booking it down the many miles of bustling Manhattan avenues. I don't think I've ever sweat so much sitting perfectly still. And while I watch this and shout "nononono" at the screen and don't feel the least bit tempted to copy what I'm watching myself, let me throw a legal disclaimer in here and say that you shouldn't either.

Now that that's out of the way, did you see that guy blow through that red light? Incredible! You have to have unbelievable reflexes to pull off a stunt like that. Weaving through cars and pedestrians so quickly and smoothly takes an impressive amount of confidence and muscle.

You can take your pick from Terry's videos of where you want to travel. I'm partial to his Manhattan videos just because of the sheer amount of stimulus on the street. Other journeys venture through Mexico City, Brooklyn and follow different cyclists with differing attitudes. Cooper Ray, featured in the above video, has a graceful style that makes for a smoother ride. Shogun Toro, featured below, moves like a figure skater.

Meanwhile, Krussia makes a spectacle out of barging through crosswalks.

Choose your fighter and enjoy!

