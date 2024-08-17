The Onion, recently freed from private equity owners who didn't know how any of this works, is going back into print.

Ben Collins, a former disinformation reporter for NBC News who now serves the chief executive of Global Tetrahedron, told The New York Times the outlet will distribute print editions at the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago, where The Onion is based.

"I think for the same reason that 18-year-old kids are buying Taylor Swift on vinyl," Jordan LaFlure, The Onion's executive editor also told the Times, "we can introduce those same kids to the notion that a print publication is a much richer way to consume media."