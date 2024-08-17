Watching this Cicada toy walk around heals the soul

This walking cicada toy is absurdly cute and special. I've never seen a toy walk with so much personality before. It's hard for me to believe that this is not a sentient creature. It being the size of a lap dog with eyes that move around make it even more wonderful.

I love how the song in the video perfectly matches up with the way the cicada walks. I can't find anything about this toy's origins online, and I'm curious to know its story.

I hope that the lucky owner of this cicada knows that they have hit the cute toy jackpot. When you can watch this cicada toy walk around your house all day, what more does one need in life? If I had this toy, I'd walk around the neighborhood on a leash and consider it to be my pet.

