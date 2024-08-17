Woman kicked off flight after refusing to stow Louis Vuitton bag under seat

The South China Morning Post reports that a woman was ordered off her plane after refusing to stow her Louis Vuitton bag underneath the seat, as is required during takeoff. Another passenger on the August 10 flight out of Chongqing was on-hand to film the kerfuffle and post it to social media; their video is embedded below. The Post writes that others aboard the plane cheered when madame fancy bag made her exit, but I'm pretty sure it's just a sound effect added for humorous effect.

The airline did not respond to questions about the case or reveal the outcome after speaking to the passenger. The offending passenger's identity was not revealed. The incident has sparked heated debate on mainland social media. Some people criticised the passenger, while others said the flight attendant might have been overzealous in carrying out her duties."She valued the bag more than her life," said one person on Weibo. "The flight attendant could have offered her a bag to put her handbag in. Is it really necessary to waste an hour and kick her off the plane?" somebody wrote on Douyin. Another online observer said she had seen many economy class passengers putting their small bags on the seat during take off and were not asked to remove them.

