World Record for Most Video Game Consoles Plugged into a TV is broken

Not all heroes wear capes. But who needs a cape when you have 444 separate video game consoles all plugged into the same TV?

This masterpiece is the product of gamer Ibrahim Al-Nasser, who just won the Guinness World Record for the Most Video Game Consoles Plugged Into One TV At The Same Time. I'm not sure how much competition there was for that coveted record, but I'm proud of Al-Nasser.

The consoles are connected via 30 RCA switchers and at least 12 HDMI switchers. "I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn't play," Al-Nasser said. "The TV ports are limited, so I either had to unplug existing consoles or add more switchers and converters." His solution was to integrate all his consoles through a complex network of switchers. To keep track of the vast network, he's got it all mapped out on an Excel spreadsheet on a nearby PC, which helps him identify which switcher needs to be activated to display a specific console. Yes, it's an impressive gaming setup, but Al-Nasser says it really functions more as a gaming museum. He has nearly every video game console ever made hooked up to a single giant TV. You could, conceivably, get a sample of every era of video game history from beginning to end all in one room. Guy Sets World Record by Plugging 444 Gaming Consoles into a Single TV [Luis Prada / Vice]

For one, I really want to see that wiring diagram.

