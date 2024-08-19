Australian otter's tribute to Rachael "Raygun" Gunn

Of all the memes inspired by Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, the B-girl from Australia who scored zero points in breakdancing at the Paris Olympics, my favorite spoof is this one shared by the Sydney Zoo, titled "Everyone is doing the Raygun!" The video features adorable otters showing off their Raygun-like moves, such as wriggling in the grass and squirming on the rocks. It seems that lots of folks commenting on the video preferred the otters to Raygun's performance, as they exclaimed:

Maximum effort! These guys would've brought us back gold! Much, much, better effort!

The Sydney Zoo, a "world class zoo in the heart of Western Sydney, Australia," describes its scope and mission:

Embracing advanced technology and innovation to improve animal welfare, visitor engagement and education, Sydney Zoo is home to a wide range of exotic and native species. With clever habitat design, we provide an experience that is more immersive and engaging than traditional zoos. Sydney Zoo is home to over 4,000 animals, Australia's largest Reptile and Nocturnal House and an aquarium. Sydney Zoo was founded in 2015 with an aim to create amazing experiences for the local and international community by introducing them to a range of animal species from all over the world, while also educating on animal welfare and conservation.

Learn more about the Sydney Zoo on its website, and see more of its adorable animals on the Zoo's TikTok and Instagram.

