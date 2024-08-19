Beat the hackers by storing your passwords on this physical security key!

TL;DR: Evade password hackers by storing your passwords on Thetis, a physical password key that ensures only you can access your info. A three-pack is now on sale for less than $65!

Still storing your passwords on your iCloud key? You may be thinking you're being extra careful by storing them there, but you're still putting your security at risk since hackers are consistently developing new methods to compromise your accounts and digital safety.

It's time to upgrade how you save your passwords and ditch your iCloud key for a physical security key like Thetis. It ensures that no one else but you is inputting your password, and now, a 3-pack (you can use at home and work!) is now on sale for $64.99 (reg. $80) — and you won't find a better price anywhere else!

A new password storage solution for peace of mind

There's no need to struggle with juggling multiple authentication apps or passwords. The Thetis FIDO2 security key is designed to eliminate that hassle and ensure all your accounts and devices' passwords are actually protected.

Start by creating a PIN for your Thetis access-control device and configure it for a specific use case. For example, you can use it for 2-factor authentication, as a passkey for logging into your bank account, Instagram, or X, or on your favorite websites (we know you love shopping at the MoMA Design store!).

This physical password key protects you in other ways, too! Thanks to its unique cryptographic keys, it can help prevent phishing attacks and unauthorized users from accessing your passwords. It's also able to store and help you manage your time-based One-Time Passwords (OTP) codes directly on the key — no more switching between authenticator apps and websites.

Still feeling iffy about Thetis? This password key is trusted by the government and military, all due to its certification by the FIDO Alliance. It's also protected by an IC Chip, which is certified under CC EAL6+ (one of the highest security standards), so you can rest easy knowing your login info is truly secure.

Ditch your iCloud password key for one that's only accessible to you. Grab the Thetis security key 3-pack for $64.99. That's the best price online!

StackSocial prices subject to change.