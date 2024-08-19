Couple complains they felt "completely vulnerable" during stay in all-glass hotel room

Margaret and Corey Bienert were excited for a free overnight stay in a very special room at the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel. The "Zero Suite" is entirely glass and located in the lobby of the hotel.

In a video below, they comment how they felt "completely vulnerable" as other guests milled around the lobby.

"We found out the lights never turn off and you're basically on display all night long," Margaret Bienert said.

She says if she'd planned ahead, she might have rehearsed a performance of Taylor Swift songs, made a painting for the hotel audience, or offer $5 smooches through the glass.

"Either way, it just feels like there is so much room for creativity in this room — unfortunately, I was just unprepared," she says.

@aprettycoolhoteltour We stayed in the glass box hotel room in Ibiza but I was so unprepared!!! Here's what I wish I'd known… To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please contact licensing@storyful.com #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound – A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

Previously:

• Watch this cosplaying critic's epic takedown of Disney's catastrophic Star Wars Hotel

• I stayed in a 180 sq ft cottagecore tiny house hotel room

• Deepest hotel in the world opens at the bottom of an abandoned Victorian mine