GOP senator admits Trump killed party's own border bill: "don't fix anything during the election"

Republicans in congress sank their own border control bill after Democrats signalled they were on-board with it, and now a GOP senator is lamenting how far they went to please Donald Trump: "it was painful to watch," James Lankford (R-OK) told Brett Baier on Fox News.

"President Trump said don't fix anything during the election, it's the single biggest issue during the election, don't resolve this," Lankford said. "We'll resolve it next year."

Lankford was targeted by Trump supporters over the bill, which he negotiated with Senate Democrats for months before the former president weighed in against it.

And then there was this from conservative media:

Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly stepped forward to boast that he is who Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said had threatened to "destroy" him over his push for the now-nixed bipartisan bill on immigration. In a Senate floor speech on Wednesday, Lankford said an unnamed "popular commentator" had "told me flat out, 'If you try to move a bill that solves the border crisis during this presidential year, I will do whatever I can to destroy you because I do not want you to solve this before the presidential electi

It's interesting that the MAGA/Fox News set doesn't really care about immigration except as a wedge issue, because then you have to ask yourself who is being wedged.