More than $1.6m worth of cocaine washes up on Florida beach

More than $1.6m worth of cocaine reportedly washed up on a beach on Florida during Hurricane Debby—100 pounds of it carefully wrapped into 25 bricks.

Samuel Briggs, the acting chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol's Miami sector, shared a photo on X, showing the large quantity of seized drugs. A week later on Monday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said another batch of cocaine – more than half a million dollars' worth – was found floating near Everglades City, in the Gulf of Mexico.

The packages were covered in barnacles, suggesting they'd been at sea a long while. CNN reports that the type of wrapping, making the contraband resemble a "square grouper," is an old-school method rarely seen since the 80s. Drugs are often ditched when contact with authorities or severe weather becomes inevitable.

The drugs were found by good samaritans.

In June, authorities in Alabama said 55 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $450,000 washed up on Dauphin Island in Mobile County, The Associated Press reported.

