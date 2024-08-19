Pearl Jam singing names from LinkedIn is Internet gold

Now *this* is what the Internet was made for. Check out this hilarious short clip of Pearl Jam singing names from LinkedIn. Yes, it's actually just their notoriously incomprehensible song "Yellow Ledbetter," but somehow it fits perfectly with random LinkedIn folks.

X/Twitter user Izengabe sums up my feelings about the funny clip when they exclaim, "This is the greatest thing I think I have ever seen." They go on to say, "My only fear is that I don't think I can unhear it, and this will kill Yellow Ledbetter for me."

I'm lucky that I never understood "Yellow Ledbetter" anyway, so this doesn't ruin anything for me; in fact, it only enhances it!

If that clip was too short to satisfy your Pearl Jam cravings, enjoy this longer video of "Yellow Ledbetter" misheard lyrics created by Misheard Lyrics Guy. He explains: