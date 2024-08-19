San Francisco's Millennium Tower is now plagued by sewage backflows and murderous windows

San Francisco's tallest and most tilting residential high-rise, the Millennium Tower, continues to be plagued by issues resulting from its dramatic lean and its condo association.

There is nothing to make a problem worse like adding a Home Owner's Association unless, in this case, it is a Condominium Owner's Association. Denying sewage backflows that residents and engineers seem certain are caused by the building's dramatic tilt on laundry detergent and slowly addressing windows that fly off the building with fines and a long-awaited retrofit. It is no small wonder the condos are deflating in value.

I do not recall hearing any statement from famed building engineer Ron Hamburger in this NBC update.

