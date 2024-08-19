The New York Times: a FOX in journalists' clothing

After a weekend of unhinged ranting and babbling by the Republican candidate for President, the New York Times is very disappointed in the Democrat's economic plans.

Having spent a lot of energy telling us Joe Biden needed to get out of the race because he was old, the New York Times continues to give Donald Trump a free pass. Where are their demands for him to quit the race? The news all weekend and this Monday AM has all been very positive for the Harris campaign, while Trump has dug himself into a deeper, crazier hole. Even Fox has to admit Trump is nuts. With all the weird stuff Trump offers the NYT to write about they spend time telling us Harris is a younger Joe Biden — which is precisely what they wanted a few weeks ago.

There is no area in which she is seeking a significant break from his agenda — perhaps not surprising given that she had a role in crafting much of it. She has abandoned a host of progressive positions she adopted while running for the 2020 presidential nomination, and has for the most part avoided getting bogged down in the specifics of what she would do as president. "What they did is they cut out the unpopular parts of the campaign, which were all the questions around Joe Biden's age and capacity, and they left in the popular parts, which were the actual record and the actual policies of the Biden-Harris team," said Patrick Gaspard, the president of the Center for American Progress, the think tank of the Democratic establishment. "Now they have an opportunity to burnish those by projecting the unfinished part of the agenda into the future." Ms. Harris's standard stump speech is hardly bereft of policy, though she does not delve into details. Instead, she calls for a broad range of policies embraced by mainstream Democrats. New York Times

