Uncover your town's local secrets as Kevin Costner narrates with this app!

Ever wondered about that sleepy street you whip past every day as you go to work? Feeling curious about the small, sleepy towns you pass by every summer as you drive back to college? If you've ever wanted to learn about the destinations you drive by (both near and far!), you'll love Autio.

Autio is the ultimate road trip (and in-flight!) entertainment source, offering over 20,000 location-based audio stories for towns and destinations in the United States and worldwide. Lifetime access to Autio's unlimited plan is now $129.97 (reg. $299) — that's over half off!

Your drives are about to get more entertaining

Whether you're heading to The Outer Banks for your annual family beach vacation or just driving around your town running errands, you can learn more about and immerse yourself in the locations you pass by, making any trip more educational.

Autio's 23,000 audio stories (and counting) can introduce you to lesser-known facts about the places you visit, and you can even discover a location's history, sports, culture, and more. Come back from Trader Joe's with unknown facts about your hometown or fun facts from a road trip to impress your friends and family!

Kevin Costner (yup, from Yellowstone!), Phil Lithgow, Phil Jackson, and so many others lend their voices to Autio's stories. Their voices bring that road trip pit-stop town's background to life and provide answers to those questions you have about your hometown, vacation destination, and even international spots.

You're not limited to using Autio in the car — you can listen and learn outside of that. Choose a random place to learn about as you're doing your Sunday reset or going on a walk. Want to listen to Autio while you're in the sky? Before you get on a flight, download an audio story to listen to while you're in the air.

Here's another pro tip: if you're traveling somewhere more remote or off-the-grid, make sure you've downloaded Autio's stories before you hit the road so your entertainment doesn't run into any hitches!

Ready to discover the world around you? Unlock a lifetime subscription to Autio's Unlimited Plan for just $129.97. This price drop ends September 3 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

