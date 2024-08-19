Woman in court for sex with trout

Catherine June Lee, 58, of Tasmania, was in court today after being busted in 2022 for having sex with a live brown trout. According to police, June and one Ashley David Hallam, 55, allegedly filmed the act on a boat.

Le requested an adjournment without plea until October, which the court granted.

According to News.com.au, "She faces three charges under the Classifications Enforcement Act (Publications, Films and Computer Games), including possessing a bestiality product between February 2022, and January 2023. She has also been charged with two counts of making or reproducing a bestiality product during the same period."



Previously:

• Breaching whale capsizes fishing boat (video)

• Curious great white shark follows kayakers fishing off San Francisco Bay Area coast (video)

• Wild moment when kayaker fishing for bass accidentally hooks great white shark (video)