"25 and Me" is your guide to the horrors of Project 2025

Here's a great resource to learn how Project 2025 will affect you or those you love and care about on specific issues such as health care, food assistance, education, etc. The site is called "25 and Me" and is a collaboration between Rajat Paharia and Google Gemini. Paharia describes the purpose of the site:

The details of Project 2025 are buried in a dense 900+ page PDF document, yet they have the potential to impact every American. This site was created to help you understand the implications of Project 2025 and how it could affect you.

On the site, you can see the following topics featured and click on the ones you're interested in: Climate, Democracy, Drug Prices, Education, Environment, Farmers, Food assistance, Freedom of Speech, Healthcare, LGBTQ+, Medicaid, Medicare, Public Transportation, Reproductive Rights, Taxes, Unions, and Veterans. Once you've clicked on a topic, you'll see a bulleted summary of how it will be affected by Project 2025, along with handy reference links that take you directly to the relevant portions of the massive document (as an example, see the screenshot, below, of what's listed under "Education"). 25 and Me also has links to the full text of Project 2025 if you want to see the entire behemoth.

On his LinkedIn, Paharia explains how and why he set up the helpful site:

Reading about Project 2025, it seems like BAD NEWS for many people that maybe aren't aware that it's BAD NEWS for them. But that BAD NEWS is buried in a dense 922 page PDF document that no one wants to read.



Various sites are writing summaries and people have created GPT chatbots, but I wondered if there might be value in a simple web site that enables people to select the topics that are relevant to them and get a few bullets on those topics, in easy to understand language.



It ended up taking 1 day to code (thanks Github Copilot!) and 2-3 days to generate the content (thanks Google Gemini!), and you can see it here: https://25and.me



The biggest challenge and time-sink was the content generation. I iterated until I had a pretty good prompt (included in the comments if you're interested), then for each topic ran it multiple times, manually collated the best answers, asked Gemini to fact-check itself (because sometimes it just made stuff up), asked it what was missing, added some of those in, and then had it fact-check itself again. Occasionally I would do the fact-checking myself in the source doc.

If you're interested in other topics not yet listed on "25 and Me," email Paharia on his LinkedIn—he seems really open to making changes to the site to make it more user-friendly and helpful.

Learn about Project 2025 at 25 and Me. And share this widely!