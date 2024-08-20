'Haley Voters for Harris' speaking out

Nikki Haley caved, endorsed adjudicated rapist Donald Trump, and hit her former followers with a cease-and-desist order for supporting President Harris, but it hasn't shut them up.
A couple of weeks ago, we shared the story of Haley Voters for Harris getting CND'd by their former candidate. It has not stopped them from campaigning for the Harris/Walz ticket. Hopefully, more conservatives break with the Trump owned and operated Republican National Committee.
John "Jack" Merritt, a self-described "center-right" voter and "strict constitutional constructionist" who has been with the GOP for over 50 years and previously headed up the GOP in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, explained why he was backing Harris.
"I became incredibly disenchanted with the polarization of the two parties in the U.S.," he said. "I picked the side that had the least amount of issues. I think [Harris and Walz] are more likely to ask for everything they want, but accept what they can get, especially if Congress turns out to be Republican this year. I'm looking for people who can truly govern, not just people who have ideological standards."
Haley Voters for Harris recently received a cease and desist warning from the Haley campaign, which is threatening legal action against the use of her name.RawStory