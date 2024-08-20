'Haley Voters for Harris' speaking out

Nikki Haley caved, endorsed adjudicated rapist Donald Trump, and hit her former followers with a cease-and-desist order for supporting President Harris, but it hasn't shut them up.

A couple of weeks ago, we shared the story of Haley Voters for Harris getting CND'd by their former candidate. It has not stopped them from campaigning for the Harris/Walz ticket. Hopefully, more conservatives break with the Trump owned and operated Republican National Committee.