Statue of civil rights leader John Lewis replaces 100-year-old slaver monument

In Decatur, Georgia, a momument to the Confederacy stood for 100 years before being removed in 2021. Yesterday it was replaced by a 12 foot statue of John Lewis, the civil rights leader and U.S. Representative who died that year.

The monument was among those around the country that became flashpoints for protests over police brutality and racial injustice, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The city of Decatur then asked a Georgia judge to order the removal of the monument, which was often vandalized and marked by graffiti, saying it had become a threat to public safety. The statue of Lewis will be officially unveiled on Aug. 24.

Sculptor Basil Watson: "It's exciting to see it going up and exciting for the city because of what he represents and what it's replacing."

