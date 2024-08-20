The Atari 7800+ is a trip down the retro rabbit hole

Atari has updated the 7800 with an HDMI port and wireless controllers and announced ten new games.

If you want wireless controllers or prefer the 7800 form factor, this is the retro Atari cartridge-playing console. The 7800 has always been backward compatible with the VCS/2600/Telegames cartridges, but the 7800 versions are always better. The new 2600+ plays 7800 and 2600 games and will also play the new stuff Atari is releasing.

The new games are probably the most exciting part of this. I look forward to reviewing them.

GET YOUR PIXEL FIX LIKE IT'S 1986. The new Atari 7800+ joins the ranks of such timeless design icons as shoulder pads, crop tops, and aviator sunglasses! Inspired by the original '80s design, this scaled-down version fits today's living rooms and connects easily to modern TVs via HDMI. It supports both 2600 and 7800 game cartridges and comes with the new Wireless CX78+ Gamepad, an untethered recreation of the radical controller Atari released with the 7800 in Europe in the '80s. Use its two-button gaming power to journey through Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest, the brand-new cartridge sequel to Crystal Castles. Features – Plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges – Near-perfect compatibility with original and third-party Atari games – Includes the new Wireless CX78+ Gamepad for all of your two-button, gaming needs – Easily connects to any screen via HDMI – Widescreen or 4:3 viewing options for all displays – Included cartridge Bentley Bear's newest 7800 adventure; Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest – USB-C charging cable (wall charging plug not included) Atari

Image: atari

Previously:

• Atari's 2600+ gets retro gaming right

• Enjoying the Atari 2600+ experience

• Atari 400 Mini minier than expected

• A cheap and easy retrogaming console

• Pretty much everything named ATARI fails