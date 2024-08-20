These new baby capybara triplets are adorable!

What's cuter than a capybara? A baby capybara, of course. And what's even cuter than a baby capybara? THREE baby capybaras!

This video of the Capybara triplets recently born at the Sydney Zoo to Capybara parents Zoey and Sanchez is unbearably cute. The adorable trio—named Iapa, Iago, and Iguazu—brings the zoo's total capybara count up to seven.

Sydney Zoo explains the significance of their names and describes their personalities and growth progression:

The capybara triplets have been given South American inspired name: "Iapa" for the female and "Iago" and "Iguazu" for the two males. Each of the pups are already showing distinct personalities: Iapa and Iago are the more confident and adventurous ones, while Iguazu prefers to stick close to his mum and family. Zookeepers are celebrating exciting development milestones, including swimming, a natural skill for capybaras. The triplets are also transitioning from their mother's milk to solid foods like bamboo, showcasing their healthy growth.

