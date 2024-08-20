Wildlife photographer snaps image of mysterious hairy beast that turned out to be something even odder

Wildlife photographer Carl Bovis has an incredible talent for capturing stunning images of birds. But while he was wandering with his camera near his Bridgwater, Somerset home, he had a rather strange sighting on the road.

"Being unable to investigate what it was due to it being on private land and the setting sun being in his eyes, the 53-year-old says he spent a couple of minutes watching it to see if it would move before taking a single photo of it and heading home," reports BristoLive.

Unable to identify the hairy mystery beast, Bovis posted it to X. See below.

"At the time I thought I was photographing some kind of animal….The question I'm struggling with though, and I've asked all my family…. but what is it actually??"

Turns out that they "mystery animal" was a runaway wig. No word on whose head it escaped from.

Don't laugh….

At the time I thought I was photographing some kind of animal….🙄😅🤣🤣🤣

The question I'm struggling with though, and I've asked all my family…. but what is it actually?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ysLWhsf7Ml — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) July 28, 2024

