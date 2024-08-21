Customs agents find $5 million in meth disguised as watermelons

Last week, a gentleman was driving a tractor trailer of watermelons across the border from Mexico to San Diego. US Customs and Border Protection officers were suspicious so they triggered a closer examination of the load. Turns out the 1,220 watermelons were faux fruit.

"The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine, with a total weight 4587 pounds," CBP stated. "The estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $5 million dollars."

The week prior, agents intercepted 629 pounds of meth disguised as celery.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

