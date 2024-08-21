How fast can you click? Fun test for gamers and click enthusiasts alike

This site allows you to take a CPS (clicks per second) test and try to beat your own record. To start the test, all one must do is start clicking their pointer in the designated typing rectangle.

Users can choose between a 1, 5, 10, 20, 30, 60, or 100-second timeframe to test their clicking speed. The 100 seconds option was a fantastic thumb workout.

From the CPS tests site: "CPS tests offer a fun way to measure your clicking speed and also help gamers enhance performance in click-intensive games like Minecraft. Whether you're a competitive gamer or just curious about your clicking capabilities, a CPS test offers an engaging way to challenge yourself and your friends."

