In unhinged Truth Social post, an infuriated Trump accuses Biden of being angry

When Donald gets really mad about screwing up, he pretends to be happy about it. Take a look at this mess of a diatribe he posted to Truth Social:
I watched Joe Biden Monday night, and was amazed at his ANGER at being humiliated by the Democrats. I was happy to have played a part in his demise in that it all began on the evening of June 27, 2024, THE DEBATE, which I think was heavily pushed and promoted by Comrade Kamala Harris. She knew what was going to happen, and so did everyone else. It led to a first ever COUP of the President of the United States, who is now unhappily sunbathing on a Beach in California, watching the waves, and thinking how much he hates Barack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and Lightweight Movie "Star" George Clooney, who failed to come to Crooked Joe's defense. The good news is that I believe Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, who served with the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States, is now seething. I don't know why he gave up, I don't know why he quit. He got 14 Million Votes, she got NONE. He's an angry man now, and he should be!
Look at the words he used: ANGER, happy, unhappily, seething, angry. He's using the negative emotion words (ANGER, unhappily, seething, angry) to describe Biden and the one positive word (happy) to describe himself. I don't think
Donald is happy, though. If he was being honest, here's what he would have written:
I watched Joe Biden Monday night, and was FURIOUS at how he OUTSMARTED me. I'm HUMILIATED that I played right into the Democrats' trap. They knew exactly what they were doing, and I fell for it like an amateur. It led to my own DOWNFALL as the next President of the United States, while Biden is now TRIUMPHANTLY relaxing on a Beach in California, and Kamala is LAUGHING at how easily she PUNKED me. The painful truth is that Joe Biden, who I desperately claimed was the Worst President in the History of the United States, has proven to be SMARTER and more strategic than me. I don't know how I didn't see it coming, I don't know how I let the Democrat party OUTMANEUVER me so easily. I got PLAYED. I'm a JOKE man now, and I can't stand that they BEAT me at my own game!