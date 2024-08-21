Incredible photo shows $1 million car burned to a crisp inside its trailer

That charred hunk of metal seen in the photo was once a futuristic Ford Ghia Probe, a concept car created in 1979 by Ford chief designer Don F. Kopka and Carrozzeria Ghia. It is one-of-a-kind. Unfortunately, it is now burned to a crisp.

The car was inside a tractor trailer on the way back to its home in Arroya Grande, California after delighting crowds in Monterey at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. You can see it in its original beautiful form below.

"It is with utter sadness and a heavy heart that we have lost our 1979 Ford Ghia Probe I Prototype in an accident on the highway late in the day on Sunday after showing the car at the Pebble Beach Concoursd'Elegance," states an Instagram post from the auto's owners Scott Grundfor Company, a collectible car restoration firm. "We are a family oriented company, and it feels like we have lost a member of our family today. We are incredibly grateful that our team member driving the trailer at the time this accident occurred was unharmed, and his immediate action prevented this tragic loss of our car from spreading to local foliage and of course to other people who were driving on the highway in Monterey at the time."

According to the Monterey Fire Department, "the cause of the fire is currently under investigation."

