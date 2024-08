This delightful mashup combines the melody of "The Rainbow Connection" with the words to Snoop Dogg's "Gin & Juice," sung in Kermit the Frog's iconic voice. It's the mad brainchild of There I Ruined It, a Texas-based producer who does, well, stuff exactly like this.

You can follow the There I Ruined it on Instagram or YouTube, if you want more wonderfully ruined tunes.