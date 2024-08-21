Man with fresh, bleeding hair transplant arrested after refusing to leave plane

Cabin crew aboard an American Airlines flight out of Miami were alarmed to find a passenger bleeding from the scalp after a hair transplant, and asked him to deboard after he said he had no extra bandages. He and another passenger refused and were arrested.

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier and a female companion were hauled off the aircraft at Miami airport on Tuesday, according to local media. … The pair refused to leave with an arrest report stating the woman, Yusleydis Blanca Loyola, told crew "if they could not fly, no one else can either".

If you can't be polite to our guests, Mr. Krendler, you have to sit at the kiddies' table.

I love this detail:

The woman started live streaming the incident on TikTok and they were eventually handcuffed and taken off the American Airlines flight to Las Vegas.

There should be a special term for when people confuse inconvenience for injustice so badly they whip out their phones and film it for the convenience of the justiciar.

And that ruler-straight hairline! If you're going to do that you may as well go "full Vincent."