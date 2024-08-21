Megalopolis trailer withdrawn due to fabricated movie critic quotes

Earlier today, the trailer to Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis dropped, with the first 45 seconds dedicated to nasty things that critics of yore said about his most famous movies—an attempt to get in front of the critical mauling his new sci-fi epic is expected to receive. It turns out all the mean quotes were fake, and the trailer has been taken down.

"Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for 'Megalopolis,'" a Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement provided to Variety. "We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry." … It's not clear where most of the quotes featured in the trailer came from — with the exception of Roger Ebert's comment, "a triumph of style over substance," which was actually pulled from his 1989 review of "Batman," and not about "Dracula," as indicated in the trailer.

Scandalously incompetent, seriously bizarre!