Missing scissors cause massive flight cancellations and delays at Japan airport

A pair of scissors went missing in a shop at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan on Saturday, leading to the cancellation of 36 flights and 201 delays. Authorities spent the day scouring the airport looking for the shears out of safety concerns.

The following day, the lost scissors turned up… inside the shop that reported them missing. An employee had found them.

"We recognise that this occurred as a result of insufficient storage and management systems at the store," Hokkaido Airport said in a statement. "We are aware that this is also an incident that could be linked to hijacking or terrorism, and will once again work to ensure thorough management awareness."

According to the BBC News, "New Chitose is one of Japan's busiest airports, serving the world's second-most travelled domestic air route – between Tokyo and Sapporo – according to aviation analytics company OAG. More than 15 million travellers used the airport in 2022."

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

